If you have read the Brothers Grimm fairy tale, I guess you have heard about this city in Northern Germany. The city is known as the hometown of an unusual musical band which comprises of a donkey, a dog, a cat and a rooster. Due to its close proximity to Hamburg, we travelled to Bremen to look for these special stars.

Tiếng Việt

Bremen’s history goes back to the first century when a string of settlements was established near today’s centre. In the course of time, the settlements transformed from a religious seat to a trade hub (marked by joining the Hanseatic League in 1260), and finally a free imperial city. Today, Bremen is one of Germany’s three states cities along with Berlin and Hamburg. At first glance, Bremen might not be a tourist magnet but the city does have several appeals.

1. Bremen Musicians

In the fairytale, the donkey, the dog, the cat and the rooster are on their way to Bremen to pursue their musician’s dream. But before they reach their destination, they find a cottage in the woods and decide to stay after chasing away the robbers who wreak havoc on the city. Nonetheless, the city considers itself to be the home of the would-be musicians. The unusual quartet is honorary Bremen citizens, and you certainly come across them wherever you wander in the historical centre. The most famous sculpture is made of bronze and located just outside the City Hall, but I prefer a more colourful version of them.

2. Schnoor

Aside from the four superstars, Bremen is also known for its charming Schnoor. This oldest quarter of the city takes its name from the fact that many of its teeny cottages were occupied to produce handicrafts associated with shipping, such as ropes (Schnur in German). Today, these buildings house pretty restaurants and cafés, arts, as well as crafts boutiques.

3. Roland Statue & Böttcherstrasse

Standing at the heart of Bremen’s historical centre is a 5.5-metre high statue of the knight Roland. The figure is about 600 years old and a symbolic protector of the city’s trading rights and freedoms.

As soon as you turn into Böttcherstrasse, just south of the market square, you enter a whole world in the Expressionist style. Many of its red brick facades contain restaurants and cafés, handicraft shops and museums, as well as a carillon consisting of 30 Meissen porcelain bells. At the end of this 110-metre architectural masterpiece, you can find the Lichtbringer (Bringer of Light) – a striking bronze relief on the northern entrance of the street.

4. Universum Science Center

In my opinion, if you only have time to visit only one place outside Bremen’s historical district, make it the Universum Science Center. The eye-catching “giant clam” is located on the ground of Bremen University, northeast of the city centre. With over 300 exhibitions indoor and outdoor, you can experience many scientific phenomena up close and with all your sense, from technology, human to nature. More information about the Universum can be found here.

Practical Information

Most of Bremen’s major attractions are in the city centre (except the Universum) and can be explored by feet.

Take Tram 6 to reach the Universum. Station: Univesität. It takes around 15 minutes from Central Station. Bremen’s international airport is also connected to the centre by Tram 6.

One hidden gem of Bremen is the Himmelsaal (the Sky Hall) in the Radisson Blue. If the hall is not occupied, you can pay 2-3€ at the receptionist to get in. Unfortunately for us, there was a wedding banquet when we were there.

Những nhạc công thành Bremen

Nếu bạn đã đọc qua truyện cổ tích Grimm, chắc hẳn bạn đã từng nghe đến cái tên Bremen. Thành phố nằm ở phía Bắc nước Đức này chính là đích đến của một ban nhạc vô cùng đặc biệt bao gồm Lừa, Chó, Mèo và Gà. Trong câu truyện, những con vật này vì quá già yếu nên đã bị chủ vứt bỏ. Chúng tập hợp lại và quyết định cùng nhau đi đến Bremen để trở thành nhạc sĩ. Cũng như trong truyện, Bremen ngoài đời cũng là một thành phố của nghệ thuât. Mặc ở dù tầm cỡ nhỏ hơn so với các thành phố lớn như Berlin hay Hamburg, nhưng Bremen vẫn có một vài nét đặc trưng đáng để khám phá.

1. Ban nhạc thành Bremen

Mặc dù ban nhạc đặc biệt không xuất thân từ Bremen. Nhưng 4 thành viên của ban nhạc đều được xem là công dân danh dự của thành phố này vì chúng đã có công đánh đuổi một băng cướp hoành hành ở trong khu vực. Khi đến Bremen, bạn sẽ tìm thấy Lừa, Chó, Mèo và Gà ở gần như khắp mọi nơi trong trung tâm thành phố, với đủ màu sắc và kích cỡ. Nhưng bức tượng nổi tiếng nhất về ban nhạc này có lẽ là tượng đồng của Gehard Marcks được đặt tại Marktplatz, bên cạnh tòa thị chính Bremen.

2. Schnoor

Một thắng cảnh nổi tiếng khác của Bremen là quận Schnoor. Schnoor là khu vực duy nhất ở thành phố Bremen không bị phá hủy trong Thế Chiến thứ 2. Khu vực này bao gồm những căn nhà nhỏ từ thế kỉ 16, 17 chuyên sản xuất dụng cụ đi biển như dây thừng, dây neo. Cũng từ đó mà khu vực này được đặt tên là Schnoor (Schnoor nghĩa là dây, chuỗi trong tiếng Đức). Ngày nay, Schnoor là một khu phố sầm uất với nhiều cửa hàng, hàng ăn và cáfe.

3. Rohan & Böttcherstrasse

Khi đặt chân đến Marktplatz, một bức tượng cao 5.5m được đặt giữa quảng trường chắc hẳn sẽ thu hút tầm mắt của bạn. Đó là bức tượng Hiệp Sĩ Rohan, biểu tượng cho sự tự do về giao thương cũng như các quyền công dân khác. Cũng phải nói thêm rằng, thành phố Bremen tuy nhỏ nhưng nó là một bang độc lập (cũng như Berlin hay Hamburg).

Nếu bạn bước tiếp về phía Nam của quảng trường, bạn sẽ bước vào Böttcherstrasse – một thế giới của trường phái nghệ thuật biểu hiện (Expressionism). Con đường dài 110m với những dãy nhà bằng gạch đỏ là gallery của các tác phẩm theo trường phái này. Nổi bật nhất có lẽ là tranh điêu khắc Lichtbringer (tạm dịch là Người mang ánh sáng) ở cuối con đường này.

4. Universum

Nếu bạn chỉ có đủ thời gian để thăm thêm một địa điểm ở ngoài trung tâm Bremen, hãy chọn viện bảo tàng khoa học tự nhiên Universum được đặt trong khuôn viên trường Đại Học Bremen, phía Đông Bắc thành phố. Trong tòa nhà mang hình dáng một chiếc UFO, bạn có thể tìm thấy hơn 300 triển lãm về sinh học, hóa học cũng như thiên văn và địa lí. Universum là một nơi vô cùng thú vị và bổ ích không chỉ cho trẻ nhỏ mà còn cho cả người lớn.

Một số thông tin cần biết