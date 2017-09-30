For centuries, Burgundy has been known as one of the most enticing wine regions in France. With a distinctively deep flavour, its red and white wines are enjoyed globally and many visitors come to Burgundy just because of the wine. But wine is not the only thing that you can find in this fertile soil of eastern France. The region also offers a wide variety of cultural experience, ranging from history, architecture to culinary art.

Stretching as far north as Holland and as far eastwards as western Germany, Burgundy (Bourgogne in French) was once a formidable duchy. At its height, its power even surpassed the French crown and the court in Dijon outshone the French court in terms of economy and culture. The Dukes of Burgundy spent a large fortune adorning their capital making it one of the region’s most attractive sights.

1. Dijon

As home to the Dukes of Burgundy – great patrons of the arts, Dijon inherits a glorious cultural and architectural heritage that goes back to the Renaissance and the Middle Ages. The city is characterised by timbered houses lining narrow streets, churches in Gothic style and Neo-Renaissance chateaux dotted with solid marble statues. All of these provide a glimpse of the region’s historical importance and one-time wealth and power.

Despite being the capital of a formidable kingdom, Dijon’s symbol is peculiarly tiny. In fact, it was so small that you might pass by without noticing it. Sculpted on the side of the Notre-Dame church, perhaps as early as the 16th century, but mentioned for the first time in the 18th century, La Chouette (the Owl) is the icon of Dijon. It is said that the Owl can grant you a wish when you touch it with your left hand when passing it from the left. Reversely, the wish will be “eaten” by a dragon if you touch it passing from the wrong direction.

Another feature of Dijon is its traditional mustard. Firstly used in 1336 for the table of King Philip VI of France and became popular in the 19th century, the condiment was mainly made of brown mustard seeds and white wine and can be mixed with other ingredients to make a sauce. Although it is no longer manufactured locally, a jar of Dijon mustard with its unique flavour is a perfect souvenir for everyone.

2. Beaune

Surrounded by the reputable vineyards of Côte d’Or, approximately 44 km south of Dijon, Beaune is considered the de facto capital of Burgundy wine. It has been the hub of the wine production and wine-related businesses since Roman times. However, there’s plenty to keep you busy in Beaune besides wine.

This ancient town is known for its architectural heritages with features dating from the pre-Roman and Roman eras through the medieval and renaissance periods. Most prominent is perhaps the Hospices de Beaune with its colourful, geometric-patterned tile roof. Established in 1442 by Nicholas Rodin – a chancellor of the Duke of Burgundy, this former charitable hospital is one of the finest examples of flamboyant 15th-century Gothic Burgundy architecture and it used to offer service for those in need for more than 200 years. The building also houses the extraordinary Last Judgement altarpiece by the Belgian painter, Rogier van der Weyden. And each autumn, Hospices de Beaune becomes the venue for the renowned Burgundy’s wine auction.

3. Burgundian Table

One thing is sure, the Burgundians are passionate about foods as much as wines. The excellence of the cuisine goes back through history and remains at the forefront of the locals’ life. Today, a “Burgundian lifestyle” still means “enjoyment of life, good food and extravagant spectacle”.

With the wide variety of fresh ingredients available and the frequent use of red wine, some of the world’s finest food arrives on the Burgundian table. In fact, many signature French dishes such as Escargot à la Bourgogne (snails in garlic-herb butter), Boeuf Bourguignon (tender beef braised in red wine and beef broth), and Coq au Vin ( chicken braised in red wine, lardons and mushrooms) actually come from this region. In Burgundy, you can enjoy a hearty meal for a fair price and wash them down with a glass of local wine.

Practical Information