Among many cities in Eastern Europe, Warsaw was perhaps the unluckiest. The once very beautiful city was severely damaged in World War II, leaving over 85% of buildings in ruin. But like a phoenix, Warsaw resurrected from its ashes and grew into one of the greatest capitals in the region.

Tiếng Việt

Having a strategic location at the crossroad between Western and Eastern Europe, Warsaw had been shuffled by empires and dynasties for centuries. Since King Sigismund III of Vasa moved his court here from Kraków in 1569, the city had switched owner several times, for example, Swedes in the 17th century and Russians during the 19th century. When the Second World War broke out in 1939, Warsaw was swiftly occupied by the Nazis and a dark age began in the city once described as Paris of the East. Within a few years, 85% of buildings in Warsaw were destroyed and hundreds of thousands of civilians were detained and massacred, including a strong Jewish population and those who participated in the Warsaw Uprising in 1944.

Once “liberated”, Warsaw was rebuilt in stagnant, Soviet-style, and thus its reputation as a gloomy, concrete city was born. But the dark, negative images of yesteryears no longer characterise for the modern Warsaw as the city moves boldly forward. Today, the city on the Vistula River is one of the most dynamic capitals in Eastern Europe, humming with energy and optimism.

1. Warsaw Old Town

Obliterated during the Second World War, Warsaw Old Town is no more than just a name. The Nazis began the systematic destruction of Warsaw, building by building, street by street when they lost ground in 1944. The 13th-century historic centre, unfortunately, could not escape its doom.

The colourful houses of Warsaw Shrine of Our Lady of Grace The road of Warsaw Old Town

Thanks to the “Bricks for Warsaw” campaign which gathered donations from around the world, Warsaw Old Town was rebuilt. And many of its colourful houses, cobblestone streets and beautiful squares were restored to their original form. At the heart of the historic centre was the statue of Syrenka Warszawska (Mermaid of Warsaw) – symbol and guardian of the city. Legends said that she is a sister of the Little Mermaid in Copenhagen but they bid adieu when she swam to Vistula River. Unlike her sister, the Mermaid of Warsaw is armed with sword and shield to protect the city and its citizens.

2. Palace of Science and Culture

Another unmissable landmark of Warsaw is the Palace of Science and Culture positioned at the heart of the city. Designed by the Soviet architect Lev Rudnev, the 231 metres tall is the tallest building in the city and a “gift” from Stalin to Poland. Being a remnant of the communist era, the towering palace is perhaps Warsaw’s most controversial building as it is loved and hated passionately. It resembles the most impressive skyscraper in Moscow, the Moscow State University and houses to a multiplex cinema, four theatres, two museums, a university, a swimming pool, auditorium and, at the top, a panoramic viewing platform.

3. Łazienki Park

If you want to chill out in Warsaw, there is no better place than the Lazienki Park. Covering over 70 hectares of the city centre, Lazienki Park is Warsaw’s largest green area and the lunge of the capital. The baroque park was originally built for the Polish noble Stanisław Herakliusz Lubomirski in the 17th century. It took the name Lazienki (bath) from a bathing pavilion that was located nearby.

In the 18th century, the charming and picturesque landscape was transformed into a setting for palaces, villas and monuments for Poland’s King Stanislaw August. The park became a public park in 1918, and since then it has become one of the most important recreational areas in Warsaw.

Warsaw – Sự hồi sinh của một thành phố

Trong số các thành phố lớn ở Đông Âu, Warsaw có lẽ là thành phố kém may mắn nhất. Nằm ở nơi giao nhau giữa Tây và Đông Âu, Warsaw luôn là mục tiêu giành giật của các thế lực ở châu Âu. Người Thụy Điển đã chiếm thành phố vào thế kỉ 17, tiếp theo đó Warsaw thuộc sở hữu của đế quốc Nga trong suốt thế kỉ 19. Khi Đệ Nhị Thế Chiến nổ ra vào năm 1939, thành phố nhanh chóng rơi vào tay fascist Đức và một thời kì đen tối đã bắt đầu. Trong vòng vài năm, hàng trăm ngàn người đã bị bắt giam và tàn sát, phần lớn là người Do Thái và hơn 150,000 người tham gia chiến dịch Nổi Dậy năm 1944. Hơn 85% nhà cửa cũng bị phá hủy và Warsaw không khác gì một phế tích khi cuộc chiến kết thúc.

Khi được giải phóng, Warsaw một lần nữa phải chịu ảnh hưởng của Liên Bang Xô Viết, cứng nhắc và khô khan. Tuy nhiên, cái quá khứ đen tối ấy của Warsaw đã lùi xa khi thành phố bước tiếp về tương lai. Và như một con chim phượng hoàng lửa, Warsaw đã hồi sinh từ đống tro tàn. Ngày nay, Warsaw là một trong những đô thị quan trọng và sầm uất nhất Đông Âu.

1. Thành Cổ Warsaw

Hoàn toàn bị phá hủy trong Đệ Nhị Thế Chiến, thành cổ Warsaw chỉ còn lại cái tên. Khi quân đội Đức thua trận và rút lui về Berlin, chúng đã cho phá hủy toàn bộ Warsaw. Từng căn nhà, từng con đường đều bị đặt thuốc nổ. Và khu phố cổ hàng trăm năm tuổi cũng không tránh khỏi bị hủy diệt.

The colourful houses of Warsaw Shrine of Our Lady of Grace The road of Warsaw Old Town

Khi hòa bình được lập lại, chiến dịch “Bricks for Warsaw” (Những viên gạch cho Warsaw) đã được triển khai nhằm thu thập quyên góp từ khắp nơi trên thế giới để khôi phục lại thành cổ Warsaw. Nhờ đó, những ngôi nhà cổ nhiều màu sắc, cùng với các con đường lót đá và quảng trường tuyệt đẹp đã được khôi phục lại nguyên trạng. Ở trung tâm quảng trường chính là bức tượng Syrenka Warszawska (Nàng Tiên Cá của Warsaw) – biểu tượng và thần bảo hộ của thành phố. Tương truyền, Syrenka là chị em của Nàng Tiên Cá ở Copenhagen. Tuy nhiên, chị em họ đã chia tay khi Syrenka bơi vào dòng sông Vistula. Khác với người em của mình, Syrenka sở hữu một thanh kiếm và một tấm khiên với mục đích bảo vệ cho thành phố và người dân Warsaw.

2. Cung Văn Hóa Nghệ Thuật

Một điểm đến khác không thể bỏ qua khi đến Warsaw là Cung Văn Hóa Nghệ Thuật. Thiết kế bởi kiến trúc sư người Liên Xô, Lev Rudnev, cung điện cao 231m là tòa nhà cao nhất Warsaw. Nó là một món quà của Stalin dành cho Ba Lan nhằm thể hiện tầm quan trọng của Ba Lan trong Liên Bang Xô Viết. Tòa tháp mang dáng dấp của Đại Học Quốc Gia Moscow – công trình ấn tượng nhất Moscow vào lúc ấy. Ngày nay, Cung Văn Hóa Nghệ Thuật là nơi đặt một cụm rạp chiếu phim, 4 nhà hát, 2 viện bảo tàng, một hồ bơi và một trường đại học.

3. Công viên Lazienki

Để thoát khỏi sự ồn ào náo nhiệt của Warsaw thì có lẽ không nơi nào tốt hơn là công viên Lazienki. Chiếm diện tích hơn 70 hectares ở một quận trung tâm thành phố, Lazienki là khoảng xanh lớn nhất ở Warsaw và là lá phổi của thủ đô. Khu vườn mang phong cách baroque được thiết kế vào thế kỉ 17 cho nhà quý tộc người Ba Lan, Stanisław Herakliusz Lubomirski. Vào thế kỉ 18, khu vực này được biến thành khu vườn của Vua Stanislaw August nơi ông cho xây dựng những cung điện và đền đài nguy nga, tráng lệ. Đến năm 1918, công viên Lazienki đã mở cửa cho công chúng và từ đó nó đã trở thành một nơi nghỉ ngơi, thư giãn của người dân Warsaw. Lazienki còn được biết đến như là nơi tổ chức các sự kiện văn hóa và thể thao của thành phố.