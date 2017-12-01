Being the capital of the ancient Polish Kingdom until 1596, Kraków is filled with historic and visual wonders. From the castle atop the Warwel Hill to the marvellous chapel at 135 metres below the ground, the royal atmosphere permeates the streets and buildings of this city.

Established in the seventh century, Kraków is perhaps one of the oldest cities in Poland. It was founded by a mythical ruler named Krakus who saved the city from a ravenous dragon. After the dragon was defeated, Kraków was free to flourish and it had grown into a leading centre of culture and trade in the following centuries. The 15th and 16th century was Kraków’s Golden Age when many works of Polish Renaissance art and architecture were created.

Sharing the same fate as Warsaw and the rest of Poland, Kraków was handed to Swedes in the 17th century and to Russians during the 19th century. In 1939, it was swiftly occupied by Nazi Germany, leading to deportation and murdering of thousands of civilians. After the war, under Stalinist government, Kraków’s intellectual and artistic heritage deprived as result of the industrialisation of the city. The once royal capital was transformed into an industrial centre forever. Although Kraków’s glory faded away, the city was still able to maintain some of its most beautiful artistic and architectural wonders, including the royal castle on Wawel Hill, the centuries-old Stare Miasto (Old Town) and the incredible Wieliczka Salt Mine.

1. Wawel Castle

Positioned atop the Wawel Hill, overlooking the Vistula River, the Wawel Castle is a magnificent Renaissance construction. It had been the seat of Polish kings for over five centuries until King Sigismund III of Vasa moved his court to Warsaw in 1569. The castle was built around an Italian-styled main courtyard and it is home to staterooms, private royal apartments, as well as Poland’s most treasured work of art, Lady with Ermine by Leonardo da Vinci. Also on the hill is the 14th-century Wawel Cathedral, with its distinctive ice-cream scoop domes.

Practical Information

There is a complicated ticketing process for the sights on Wawel Hill. You will need one ticket for the Royal Castle and there is a separate fee for each of its exhibitions.

Another ticket is required for the Wawel Cathedral. The same goes for other attractions.

2. Kraków Old Town

Miraculously escaped annihilation in the Second World War, Kraków Old Town is a national treasure and the pride of Poland. The district is house to majestic buildings, priceless cultural monuments, atmospheric courtyards, as well as the 10th-century Rynek Glówny, the most expansive medieval market square in Central Europe.

Dominating the centre of the market square is Kraków Cloth Hall – once the nucleus of international trade. Its history dates back to the Renaissance and is the city’s most recognizable icons. At its height, the hall was an important source of exotic imports from the east, such as spices from India, silk from China, as well as leather and wax from Russia. Overlooking the Cloth Hall is the St Mary’s Basilica in Brick Gothic style. Built in the 14th century, the church is characterised by two towers of different heights and is served as one of the best examples of Polish Gothic Architecture.

3. Wieliczka Salt Mine

Often referred as the “Under Ground Salt Cathedral of Poland”, Wieliczka Salt Mine is the masterpiece of tens of generations of miners. It was opened in the 13th century and had been continuously operated until 2007, making it the world’s oldest salt mine in operation. Each year, this royal mine attracts more than one millions of visitors. And unlike many visitors might expect, the salt here does not have the white or crystalline look, it rather comes in naturally grey and resembles unpolished granite.

The mine reaches a depth of 327 metres and comprises of kilometres long corridors, several underground lakes and dozens of chambers carved out of the rock salt, including the beautiful Chapel of Saint Kinga. Located at 135 metres depth, this chapel is the highlight of Wieliczka Salt Mine and is dedicated to Saint Kinga, the patron saint of salt miners in and around the former Polish capital. Historic statues, mythical figures in the distant past and famous works of art carved out of rock salt are also displayed in this room.

Practical Information

Wieliczka Salt Mine is located just 10 kilometres from Kraków and easily accessible by trains. Take the train from Dworzec Główny (Central Station) to Wieliczka Rynek Kopalnia. The whole trip takes about 20 minutes and costs around 5€.

Another option is taking the Bus 304 to Wieliczka Kopalnia Soli. Buses depart in the vicinity of the shopping mall Galeria Krakowska. Kraków transport tickets are valid on public buses travelling from Kraków to Wieliczka.

Admission to the Salt Mine is about 21€. A guide is included. Due to its popularity, it is recommended to book the ticket online in advance. Taking photos in the St. Kinga’s Chapel requires another ticket which can be purchased inside the mine.

Please note: the whole walking tour takes around 1-2 hours (around 3 kilometres) and there are a lot of steps.

Kraków Hoàng Gia

Được hình thành vào khoảng thế kỉ thứ 7, Kraków là một trong những thành phố lâu đời nhất Ba Lan. Cái tên Kraków được đặt theo tên của vị thủ lĩnh Krakus, người đã lập nên thành phố này khi ông tiêu diệt một con rồng từng gieo rắc kinh hoàng trên vùng đất này. Trong những thế kỉ tiếp theo, thành phố nằm ở phía Nam Ba Lan này tiếp tục phát triển thành một trung tâm thương mại sầm uất ở khu vực Đông Âu. Đi đôi với sự phát triển về kinh tế, văn hóa nghệ thuật cũng trỗi dậy mạnh mẽ tại đây. Thế kỉ 15 và 16 chứng kiến thời kì hoàng kim của Kraków với sự ra đời của hàng loạt những công trình kiến trúc và nghệ thuật độc đáo.

Tuy nhiên đến thế kỉ 17, Kraków cũng chịu chung số phận với Warsaw khi Ba Lan rơi vào thời kì rối ren. Quyền kiểm soát thành phố rơi vào tay người Thụy Điển, người Nga và sau cùng là Đức Quốc Xã khi Đệ Nhị Thế Chiến nổ ra vào năm 1939. Hàng chục ngàn người đã bị giết hoặc bị đưa vào những trại tập trung như Auschwitz. Sau khi chiến tranh kết thúc, dưới kiểm soát của chính quyền Stalin, Kraków đã biến thành một thành phố công nghiệp và nhiều di sản văn hóa nghệ thuật cũng theo đó mà biết mất mãi mãi. Tuy nhiên, một số công trình độc đáo như lâu đài hoàng gia, khu phố cổ Stare Miasto và hầm mỏ Wieliczka vẫn còn được lưu giữ và bảo tồn.

1. Lâu đài Wawel

Nằm trên ngọn đồi Wawel, bên bờ dòng Vistula, lâu đài Wawel là một tác phẩm nghệ thuật của thời kì Phục Hưng. Trong suốt hơn 500 năm, đây là kinh đô của vương quốc Ba Lan cho đến khi Vua Sigismund III của Vasa dời đô về Warsaw vào năm 1569. Lâu đài được xây dựng xung quanh một khoảng sân rộng theo phong cách Ý và bao gồm nhiều phòng ốc được trang trí theo phong cách Phục Hưng. Cũng trong khuôn viên lâu đài, bạn sẽ tìm thấy Thánh Đường Wawel với mái vòm được mạ vàng rực rỡ.

Một số thông tin cần biết

Vé tham quan lâu đài Wawel không mắc nhưng khá phiền phức. Để tham quan hết các phần của lâu đài, bạn cần ít nhất là 5 loại vé. Mỗi phần của pháo đài cần một loại vé riêng.

2. Kraków Stare Miasto

May mắn thoát khỏi sự hủy diệt trong Đệ Nhị Thế Chiến, Kraków Stare Miasto hay phố cổ Kraków là kho báu và niềm tự hào của Ba Lan. Nó được xây dựng từ khoảng thế kỉ thứ 10, bao gồm nhiều con đường lát đá đan xen những dãy nhà cổ với những khoảng sân thơ mộng.

Ở trung tâm của khu phố cổ là quảng trường Rynek Glówny nơi đặt Chợ Vải (Cloth Hall), một trong những biểu tượng của thành phố Kraków. Khu chợ này là một trong những trung tâm mua bán sầm uất nhất Đông Âu thời bấy giờ. Tất cả những vật phẩm quý hiếm từ phương Đông như gia vị từ Ấn Độ, tơ lụa Trung Hoa hay da thuộc và sáp từ Nga đều có thể tìm thấy tại đây. Nằm cách đó không xa là nhà thờ Saint Mary cao 80m với hai tháp chuông không cao bằng nhau. Được xây dựng vào thế kỉ thứ 14, nhà thờ được làm bằng gạch này là một đại diện tiêu biểu cho phong cách kiến trúc Gothic tại Ba Lan.

3. Mỏ muối Wieliczka

Được mệnh danh là “Thánh đường dưới lòng đất của Ba Lan”, mỏ muối hoàng gia Wielieczka là tuyệt tác của nhiều thế hệ thợ mỏ. Hầm mỏ bắt đầu hoạt động vào khoảng thế kỉ 13 và vận hành liên tục cho đến năm 2007 khi nó được biến thành một thắng cảnh du lịch. Hàng năm, mỏ muối Wieliczka thu hút khoảng hơn một triệu du khách từ khắp nơi trên thế giới. Khác với suy nghĩ của nhiều du khách, muối từ Wieliczka không mang màu trắng hay có dạng tinh thể. Trái lại, nó mang màu xám tự nhiên và trông rất giống đá granit thô.

Hầm mỏ có độ sâu 327m và bao gồm những hành lang dài hàng cây số. Đây đó bạn sẽ bắt gặp một vài hồ nước ngầm và những căn phòng được tạo nên từ muối. Nổi bật nhất trong chuyến hành trình vào lòng đất này là nhà nguyện Saint Kinga nằm ở độ sâu 135m. Nhà nguyện được trang trí như một cung điện xa hoa lộng lẫy với những bức tranh nổi tiếng và tượng điêu khắc tinh xảo. Một điểm đặc biệt của nhà nguyện này là phần lớn đồ vật đều được chạm khắc từ muối mỏ. Ngay cả những chùm đèn cũng được tạo ra từ muối.

Một số thông tin cần biết