To most people, Hiroshima recalls an ill-fated city where hundreds of thousands people died as the result of the world’s first atomic bomb. But if you look at the city today, you won’t believe that this place was once a ground-zero. Within seven decades, Hiroshima has re-born into a modern, peaceful city where people around the world came to wish for a future without nuclear weapons.

Tiếng Việt

Prior to that fateful day, Hiroshima was a thriving city with a population of over 350,000. It was the political and commercial heart of the Chugoku region, as well as a centre for shipping and military supplies production. Then, on the 6th of August 1945, at 8:15 AM, the atomic bomb “Little Boy” was dropped on Hiroshima, and hell was released to the harbour city. Within a radius of two kilometres, nearly everything was obliterated. The only building that remains standing is the Atomic Bomb Dome (原爆ドーム) which served as a venue to promote the city’s industries.

When the bomb detonated, over 70,000 people were instantly killed by the initial blast, and another 70,000 suffered fatal injuries. By the end of the year, the number of casualties rose sharply to around 166,000 as many people from other regions travelled to Hiroshima to seek their relatives and died as result of being exposed to the radiation.

After the war, Hiroshima was rebuilt with the support from the national government, as well from the private sector. Predictions that the city would be uninhabitable proved to be incorrect, and thus people started returning to their hometown. Furthermore, destroyed historical monuments, such as the Hiroshima Castle and the Shukkein Garden were also returned to its former glory.

At the heart of the city, an expansive, leafy park was built, replacing the city’s political and economic centre, and it was given a name that would reflect the hope of any citizen on this planet: Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park. It includes several structures, such as the Atomic Bomb Dome, the Children’s Peace Monument, as well as the Peace Memorial Musem whose focus is on the tragic event of 6 August. The park’s central feature is, however, the long tree-lined Pond of Peace leading to the Cenotaph, an arched tomb for 222,000 registered victims of the bomb. Also at the pond is the Flame of Peace, which set to burn until the last nuclear weapon in this world is destroyed…

Children’s Peace Monument Paintings made of thousands of paper cranes Painting made of thousands of paper cranes

Practical Information

Lying on the Sanyo Shinkansen, Hiroshima is less than two hours from Osaka and Kyoto. If travelling from Tokyo, the trip takes approximately four hours.

Because of its massive scale, the Peace Memorial Park is nearly unmissable. The nearest tram station is Genbaku Dome-mae (Atomic Bomb Dome). Take Tram 2 or 6, if starting from Hiroshima Station (180¥, one way). Pay directly at the conductor or driver, when getting off.

Hiroshima – Ước vọng hòa bình

Đối với nhiều người, Hiroshima đồng nghĩa với một thành phố kém may mắn, nơi hàng trăm ngàn người chết vì quả bom nguyên tử đầu tiên trên thế giới. Nhưng nếu bạn đến Hiroshima ngày nay, có lẽ bạn sẽ không tin rằng nơi đây từng là một bình địa. Trong vòng 7 thập kỉ, Hiroshima đã hồi sinh thành một thành phố hiện đại, yên bình nơi du khách từ khắp nơi trên thế giới đến để thể hiện ước vọng hòa bình.

Trước cái ngày định mệnh đó, Hiroshima là một thành phố sầm uất với dân số khoảng 350.000 người. Nơi đây từng là trung tâm kinh tế và chính trị của vùng Chugoku, miền Tây Nam Nhật Bản. Đồng thời, Hiroshima còn được biết đến như một trung tâm đóng tàu và sản xuất khí tài quân sự. Vào ngày 6 tháng 8 năm 1945, lúc 8:15 sáng, trái bom nguyên tử “Little Boy” được thả xuống, và thành phố cảng Hiroshima đã trở thành một địa ngục. Trong bán kính 2km, gần như tất cả mọi thứ, nhà cửa, cây cối hay con người đều bị hủy diệt trong chớp mắt. Chỉ có duy nhất tòa nhà Atomic Bomb Dome (原爆ドーム), nơi từng là chỗ tiếp thị cho ngành công nghiệp địa phương, là còn đứng vững.

Hơn 70,000 người đã chết trong vụ nổ, 70.000 người khác chết do bị thương nặng hay nhiễm phóng xạ. Đến cuối năm đó, con số thương vong đã tăng lên đến 166.000 người do người dân từ các tỉnh khác đến Hiroshima để tìm kiếm thân nhân của mình, và họ đã chết do bị nhiễm phóng xạ.

Sau khi chiến tranh kết thúc, Hiroshima đã được tái xây dựng lại nhờ vào sự hỗ trợ của chính phủ. Người dân cả nước cũng đã góp không ít công sức trong việc xây dựng lại thành phố. Thêm vào đó, dự đoán rằng thành phố bị nhiễm xạ và không thể sống, đã được chứng minh là sai nên dân cư đã dần quay trở lại. Đồng thời, những kiến trúc cổ, như Lâu đài Hiroshima hay Khu vườn Shukkein đã từng bị phá hủy, cũng được khôi phục lại.

Một khu công viên rộng lớn cũng đã được xây dựng ở trung tâm thành phố Hiroshima, thay thế cho trung tâm cũ đã bị bom phá nát. Nó được đặt tên là Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, nhằm thể hiện ước muốn hòa bình của nhân dân trên toàn thế giới. Công viên bao gồm một số đài tưởng niệm, cũng như một viện bảo tàng trưng bày những hình ảnh về thảm kịch ngày 6 tháng 8 năm 1945. Trọng tâm của công viên là khu Hồ Hòa Bình (Pond of Peace) và Cenotaph – một nấm mộ chung cho tất cả những nạn nhân của đợt tấn công đó. Tổng cộng có hơn 220.000 cái tên đã được khắc lên nấm mộ này, tuy nhiên đó chỉ là số nạn nhân có thể xác minh được thân phận. Ở chính giữa hồ có đặt một Ngọn Lửa Hòa Bình. Ngọn lửa này sẽ cháy cho đến khi toàn bộ vũ khí hạt nhân trên thế giới bị tiêu diệt…

Một số thông tin cần biết