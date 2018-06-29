Overshadowed by its more famous neighbours Kyoto and Osaka, the city of Nara is usually omitted from the itinerary of many time-pressed travellers. However, as Japan’s first permanent capital, Nara boasts many important scenic and historical sites, and it is definitively worth spending one or two days here to enjoy the atmosphere of an ancient Japan.

Tiếng Việt

To many visitors, Nara (奈良) is a mere day-trip destination less than one hour from Kyoto and Osaka. It’s widely known for the expansive Nara park where hundreds of sika deer freely roam. But more than 1300 years ago, Nara – known as Heijō-kyō back then – was the first permanent capital of Japan and the imperial court settled here for nearly a century. During this period (often referred as Nara period), Buddhism was declared as “guardian of the state” and actively promoted, bringing authority to the monks. In fact, the influence and political ambition of the Buddhist temples were so immense that it became a serious threat to the government. Consequently, the capital was moved to Nagaoka in 784 and a few years later to Kyoto in order to lower the temple’s influence on state affairs.

Although its heyday is long gone, Nara is still able to retain its ancient atmosphere. Many of its historic treasures remain in good condition, including artefacts dating back to the Nara period, as well as some of Japan’s oldest and largest buildings. They are mostly located in Nara Kōen (奈良公園, Nara Park) – an expansive green area in the centre of the city.

1. Tōdai-ji

Presiding over the vast Nara Park, Tōdai-ji (東大寺, Great Eastern Temple) is the city’s most recognisable symbol and one of Japan’s most famous temples. It was constructed in 752 as the central administration for all six provincial temples of different Buddhist schools in Japan at that time. Extending over 2850 m², the current temple’s main hall was one of the world’s largest wooden structure. However, the hall is actually 30% smaller than its original version which was unfortunately destroyed by fire.

Positioned at the centre of the temple is the Daibutsu – a 16-metre high, gilt bronze statue of Vairocana. It was the centrepiece of rituals and prayers for the peace of the nation, protection against epidemics, bountiful crops, as well as worldly prosperity. Either side of the statue are flanked by two seated Bodhisattvas, and there are Four Heavenly Kings standing at the corners of the main hall. The Buddha was also identified with the Sun Goddess, reflecting a syncretism of Buddhism and Shinto.

2. Kasuga Taisha

Characterised by a sloping roof extending over the front of the main building, Kasuga Taisha (春日大社, Grand Shrine of Kasuga) is Nara’s most celebrated Shinto shrine. It is located in the southern part of Nara Park and was established at the same time as the capital. As the tutelary shrine of the Fujiwara – Japan’s most powerful clan during most of the Nara and Heian periods, Kasuga Taisha was the object of imperial patronage. And like the Ise Shrines in Mie, it was rebuilt several times over centuries. The shrine consists of multiple buildings and it is dedicated to the four guardian deities of Japan.

Kasuga Taisha is also famous for its lanterns, which have been donated by worshippers to express their gratitude and support to the shrine. While there are 3000 stone lanterns lining the path that leads up to the shrine, hundreds of bronze lanterns can be found hanging from the inner buildings. They symbolise the guiding light of Shinto and the number 3000 represents the 3000 branches of Kasuga shrine spreading throughout Japan. The lanterns are only lit twice a year during two Lantern Festivals, one in early February and one in mid-August. But visitors to Kasuga Taisha can still see some lit-up lanterns inside a small room at the back of the temple.

3. The Nara Deer

When speaking of Nara, the image of freely roaming deer might come up in many people’s mind. Worshipped as the messengers of the Shinto kami, the deer has long been an unseparated part of Nara, and the city itself is the safe haven of more than 1200 sika deer. The deer concentrated in and around Nara Park and visitors can see them virtually everywhere, from the ground of the Tōdai-ji, the Wakayama hills to the lantern-lined entrance of the Kasuga Taisha. Even the receptionist at our ryokan jokingly recommended that: “Follow the deer and you will be able to see all of Nara’s main attraction.”

Similar to the deer in Miyajima, Nara’s deer have become accustomed to human. They are generally tame, although some might turn aggressive if they think you will feed them. Some are wiser and have learned to bow to visitors to ask to be fed, and good behaviour usually brings more reward. The deer’s favourite snack is crackers that are sold for 150¥ per pack.

Practical Information

Nara is easily accessible by trains from both Kyoto and Osaka. It takes less than one hour and you can choose either the Japan Railways (JR) or Kintetsu Railways. The advantage of taking JR train is that the fare is covered by JR Pass, while a trip with Kintetsu will take less time and the station is much closer to Nara Park than JR station.

Nara – Kinh đô đầu tiên của vương quốc mặt trời mọc

Không nổi tiếng như Osaka và Kyoto, thành phố Nara (奈良) thường không nằm trong lịch trình của nhiều du khách. Cùng lắm, nó cũng chỉ được biết đến như một địa điểm tham quan trong ngày, và du khách thường không qua đêm tại đây. Tuy nhiên, nếu bạn nán lại đây một hoặc hai ngày, bạn sẽ thấy rằng Nara rất thú vị và giàu giá trị lịch sử.

Khoảng 1300 năm trước, Nara – được gọi là Heijō-kyō lúc bấy giờ – đã trở thành kinh đô đầu tiên của Nhật Bản khi nữ vương Genmei thiết lập vương triều tại đây và trị vì đất nước trong suốt hơn 80 năm. Phật Giáo được công nhận là quốc giáo trong thời kì này, do đó văn hóa Phật Giáo trở nên cực kì phát triển. Ảnh hưởng và quyền lực của tăng lữ cũng theo đó mà tăng lên. Đến gần cuối thời kì Nara, quyền lực và tham vọng của các ngôi chùa đã trở nên quá lớn, khiến triều đình hoang mang. Và họ đã quyết định dời đô về Nagaoka vào năm 784 và sau đó là Kyoto, nhằm hạn chế tầm ảnh hưởng của các tăng lữ.

Mặc dù thời kì hoàng kim của Nara đã đi qua, nét đẹp cổ kính của thành phố vẫn còn đó. Nhiều cổ vật từ thời Nara, cũng như những kiến trúc độc đáo đều được bảo tồn gần như nguyên vẹn. Phần lớn các điểm tham quan đều nằm trong công viên Nara – một mảng xanh khổng lồ nằm ngay trung tâm thành phố.

1. Tōdai-ji

Sừng sững như một ngọn núi ở khu vực phía Bắc công viên Nara, Tōdai-ji (東大寺) là biểu tượng của Nara và đồng thời là một trong những ngôi chùa nổi tiếng nhất Nhật Bản. Được xây dựng vào năm 752, Tōdai-ji là trung tâm hành chính của sáu môn phái Phật giáo đang thịnh hành lúc bấy giờ tại Nara. Tōdai-ji sở hữu một đại điện rộng 2850m² và được xây hoàn toàn bằng gỗ. Cho đến năm 1998, đại điện này đã được đánh giá là kiến trúc bằng gỗ lớn nhất thế giới. Tuy nhiên, kiến trúc hiện tại chỉ là phiên bản xây dựng lại vào thế kỉ 17 và vẫn nhỏ hơn khoảng 30% so với kích cỡ ban đầu của đại điện.

Đặt chính giữa đại điện là Daibutsut – bức tượng Phật bằng đồng lớn nhất thế giới. Cao gần 16m, tượng là tâm điểm của những buổi lễ cầu an, cầu phúc cho quốc gia trong thời kì Nara. Hai bên tượng là hai bức tượng Bồ Tát được mạ vàng, và bốn góc của đại điện có Tứ Đại Thiên Vương trấn giữ. Daibutsu được ví ngang với nữ thần mặt trời Amaterasu – vị thần tối cao của đạo Shinto, thể hiện sự hòa hợp giữa hai tôn giáo.

2. Kasuga Taisha

Dễ dàng nhận ra bởi kiến trúc độc đáo, Kasuga Taisha (春日大社) là ngôi đền Shinto nổi tiếng nhất Nara. Đền nằm ở khu vực phía Nam của công viên Nara và được xây từ ngày thành phố được chọn làm kinh đô. Là ngôi đền bảo hộ của nhà Fujiwara, dòng họ quyền lực nhất Nhật Bản trong suốt hai thời kì Nara và Edo nên đền Kasuga dành được rất nhiều sự quan tâm của hoàng gia. Cũng như ngôi đền Ise thiêng liêng ở tỉnh Mie, đền Kasuga cũng được xây mới lại mỗi 20 năm. Tuy nhiên tục lệ này chấm dứt vào thời kì Meiji khi mà chế độ lãnh chúa sụp đổ. Bao gồm một đền chính và một số đền phụ, Kasuga Taiga là đền thờ bốn vị thần bảo hộ của Nhật Bản.

Bên cạnh đó, người ta còn biết đến Kasuga Taisha nhờ vào những chiếc đèn lồng. Có khoảng vài trăm chiếc đèn lồng bằng đồng được treo trong đền, và 3000 cái khác bằng đá được xếp dọc theo lối vào đền. Tất cả đều được người dân hiến tặng nhằm thể hiện sự biết ơn và sự ủng hộ của họ đối với đền. Trong đạo Shinto, những chiếc đèn lồng là hiện thân cho ánh sáng của các vị thần nhằm dẫn dắt những người theo đạo và con số 3000 thể hiện số đền Kasuga ở khắp Nhật Bản. Những chiếc đèn này chỉ được thắp sáng vào hai dịp lễ trong năm vào đầu tháng 2 và giữa tháng 8, tuy nhiên bạn vẫn có thể thấy những chiếc đèn được thắp sáng lung linh trong một căn phòng nhỏ, nằm sâu bên trong đền.

3. Nai Nara

Khi nói đến Nara, nhiều du khách nghĩ ngay đến hình ảnh của những chú nai đốm đi lại tự do trong thành phố. Được xem như là những người đưa tin của các vị thần, những con nai này là một phần không thể thiếu của Nara. Có khoảng hơn 1200 con nai sinh sống ở Nara và chúng thường tập trung trong và xung quanh công viên. Khi đến Nara, bạn dường như có thể sẽ bắt gặp chúng ở khắp mọi nơi, từ khuôn viên của chùa Tōdai-ji, đồi Wakayama đến lối vào đền Kasuga.

Cũng như những con nai ở Miyajima, nai Nara cũng đã quá quen với con người. Nhìn chung thì chúng khá ngoan, tuy nhiên chúng có thể trở nên hung hãn khi chúng nghĩ bạn sẽ cho chúng ăn. Một số đã học cúi chào để xin thức ăn của du khách, và đồ ăn ưa thích của chúng là những miếng bánh cho nai được bày bán với giá 150¥/ một xấp 10 cái.

Một số thông tin cần biết

Nara chỉ nằm cách Osaka và Kyoto khoảng 30-40 phút. Có hai công ty tàu lửa mà bạn có thể chọn là JR hoặc Kintetsu. Điểm tiện lợi của JR là giá vé được bao gồm trong JR Pass, nhưng tàu chạy chậm hơn tàu Kintetsu và ga JR nằm xa công viên Nara hơn ga Kintetsu.