A Weekend Retreat at Six Senses Ninh Van Bay

Perhaps the reason that I am fond of Six Senses Ninh Van Bay is the green outlook. The secluded resort blends traditional Vietnamese design with greenery, impressive rock formations, and a white sand beach. Similar to Six Senses Con Dao, the architects tried to preserve as much of the surrounding nature as possible, including many centuries-old trees and strewn boulders.

The result is 58 spacious villas tucked away in lush forests, nestled between rocks or perched on the mountain slope. All are constructed from natural and sustainably sourced materials, giving guests a sense of being close to nature. Yet the best thing is that panoramic ocean view is ubiquitous.