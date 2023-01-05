Gwalior: An Untapped Treasure

After the decline of the Mughals by the 17th century, the Marathas seized control of a large part of the Indian subcontinent. But instead of consolidating all power, the Maratha rulers gave semi-autonomy to some of his commanders, resulting in a confederacy of Maratha states. In the case of Gwalior, the Scindia dynasty was at the helm and they resided in the opulent Jai Vila Palace. While descendants of the royal family are still living here, some part is now transformed into a museum.

Designed by the Italian architect Michael Filose, Jai Vila Palace is a beautiful combination of the Tuscan and Corinthian architectural styles. It contains about 400 rooms; 25 of which have been open to the public since 1964. Each room is lavishly furnished with antique furniture, exquisite handicrafts, and some bizarre items. For example, a model silver train that carries after-dinner brandy and cigars around the table, or a Persian rug that depicts personalities from across the world. Even Jesus Christ can be found on that peculiar carpet.