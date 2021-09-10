Hanover: A Closer Look to the Capital of Lower Saxony

Tiếng Việt

Lacking the charm of neighbouring Hansa cities, Hanover has never scored high on the list of most favourite destinations in Germany. Most people assume that this place is solely an industrial centre with nothing else to see. Yet hidden beneath the “industrialised” façade is a city full of history and cultural heritage which are only visible to those with patience and a keen eye.

Rebuilt after the Second World War, Hanover’s first appearance hardly can’t knock visitors off the feet. It is a mere reconstruction of a former commercial centre, with only a handful of old houses left in place. The rest is a monotonous concrete jungle. But in centuries past, the city on the eastern bank of River Leine held a key position on the northwest trading route, connecting the Hanseatic League’s cities like Hamburg and Bremen with those in North German Plain and Rhineland Palatinate. It also played an important role in overland traffic skirting the Harz between the Low Countries and Saxony. By the 16th century, the city of Hanover had already become so prosperous. It was a kingdom unto itself, ruled by the monarchs of Hanover.

The Downturn of Hanover

Ironically, Hanover’s strategic location also brought destruction to the city. When WWII broke out, the city was heavily bombed because it’s an important railroad and road junction, as well as a major production centre in Northern Germany. More than 88 bombing raids were carried out, killing 6000 people and leaving 90% of the city centre in ruins.

Many of Hanover’s architectural and cultural gems suffered the same fate. They were only rebuilt decades later, including the Altstadt (Old Town), the New City Hall, as well as the Herrenhausen Gardens. Only the Aegidienkirche (Church of Aegidius) was never repaired. Just like the A-Dome in Hiroshima, this ruin was kept as a war memorial.

Church of Aegidius – A reminder of the horrors of war

The Old Town

Despite being recently restored, the Old Town of Hanover does emit a nostalgic feeling. The area appears as though it has been there for centuries, with a market square dominated by a Gothic church, narrow cobblestone lanes, red-brick buildings and a row of half-timbered houses. Some original elements such as roof tiles, bricks or wooden frames are re-used. It’s visible in many of these buildings, including the facade of the Old City Hall or the bell tower of the Marktkirche.

The New City Hall

Resembling a magnificent palace, the New City Hall at the southern edge of the inner city is probably Hanover’s most remarkable architecture. The construction began in 1901. But it took about 12 years and 10 million Marks (more than 5.1 million Euros) to complete this grandiose project. During WWII, the eclectic style building was severely damaged. Fortunately, it was restored just one year after the war had come to an end. Since then, the New City Hall has been used as the residence for the mayor, as well as the seat of the municipal administration.

A closer view of the New City Hall

Herrenhausen Gardens

Outside the city centre, the Herrenhausen Gardens are the ideal destinations for whoever wants to have access to nature. They are the heritage of the Kings of Hanover and consist of four different gardens: the Great Garden, the Berggarten, the Georgegarten and the Welfengarten. Their history span over centuries and today they remain a popular recreational area for Hanoverians.

A peaceful moment in the Herrenhausen Gardens

Welfengarten makes up the grounds of the University of Hanover. The university now uses the gothic castle at the garden’s centre as its main building

Tree-lined walkways in Herrenhausen Gardens

The Great Garden

Among the four gardens in Herrenhausen, the Great Garden seems to be the most fascinating. This garden, as its name implied, is grand, both in scale and style. It follows the Baroque style of Versailles, with 50 hectares of lawns, walkways, fountains and statues arranged in strict geometrical patterns. The garden also contains a maze, a palace as well as an outdoor theatre. And on several summer weekends, the Great Garden is transformed into a venue for magical firework shows.

Fireworks Festival at the Great Garden

Practical Information about Hanover

Visitors can travel 98m to the top of the City Hall via a curved lift. There are four observation platforms where you can enjoy a panoramic view of the Altstadt and the beautiful Masch Lake.

The gardens are reachable by Tram 4 and 5, departing from Hanover Steintor.

While the Georgegarten and the Welfengarten is a public area and freely accessible, visitors have to pay admission ticket for the Great Garden and the George Garden. Please note that they only open until 18:00.

An extra ticket is required for the firework shows. The garden will also light up after the shows for one more hour.

Hanover is an ideal base to explore Marienburg Castle. It’s the token of true love, which dwells between King George V, the Last King of Hanover and Queen Marie of Saxe-Altenburg.

