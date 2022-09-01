Subak: The Path of Water in Bali

Another extraordinary water temple is Pura Taman Ayun in Mengwi, eight kilometers southwest of Ubud. This temple was constructed in 1634 under the reign of the first King of Mengwi as the final resting place of the royal family. At that time, Bali was separated into several minor kingdoms, with Mengwi being the largest among them. The subak fully covered the kingdom, making many believe the temple has been the centerpiece of this phenomenal expansion. In the past, Pura Taman Ayun was reserved for the royal family only, thus it is commonly known as the Royal Temple of Mengwi. These days, the temple welcomes everyone, locals and tourists alike.