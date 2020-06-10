Taichung: A Cultural Trip to Taipei’s Little Sister

Tiếng Việt

Devouring street food at Raohe Night Markets, reaching the sky at Taipei 101 or shopping at Ximending – these activities usually spring to mind when one thinks of the land of bubble tea. For good reason, Taiwan’s capital is a fave among many foreign visitors. However, the oft-overlooked Taichung is equally deserving of a spot on the island nation’s must-see list.

Much of Taichung’s history is similar to that of Taipei. Taiwanese indigenous people were the first inhabited in this centrally located basin, before it was colonised by the Dutch and then the Qing Dynasty. In 1895, the area came under Japanese rule when the Empire of Japan annexed Taiwan. During this time, Taichung ( 臺中市) received a major upgrade. Essential infrastructure, such as roads, dams and factories, were constructed. As a result, Taichung grew from several scattered hamlets to a centre of commerce and culture.

Since the Republic of China (ROC) took control over the island nation in 1949, Taichung has continued to evolve into a world-class city. Though less popular than Taipei, the city is a centre of higher education, commerce, as well as a major tourist destination. In fact, Taichung is often referred to as Taiwan’s Cultural City thanks to its abundance of cultural attractions.

1. Taichung Old Town

As first glance, Taichung appears as a modern city filled with high-rise and broad avenues. Yet within it exist an Old Town where the flavour of the yesteryear seems to permeate every single street and building. Due to its history, Taichung’s cultural heritage is a blend of Taiwanese, traditional Chinese and Japanese.

Through dedicated preservation efforts, many historic sites in this area remain in good shape. Most notable are the Taichung Prefecture Hall, the Taichung Train Station, the Taichung Park and the clinic-turns-sweet-shop Miyahara. Even the “chessboard” street plan from the Japanese era has also been retained.







Taichung Municipal Official Building

2. Cultural Heritage Park

South of the Old Town is the Cultural Heritage Park – an open-air art gallery which features multiple styles of art. It’s built on the site of an old beer factory and spans over 5.6 hectares. After the factory moved out of the city in 1998, the government transformed this place into a public recreational area.

Out of 28 buildings in the Cultural Heritage Park, 16 are designated as historic monuments. The remaining twelves are re-designed into exhibition halls. However, the architects only alternate the interior of these buildings. They intentionally retain chimneys, metal frames and brick walls so that the park’s industrial beauty can be maintained. Even the old water tanks are left intact. They only covered them with new, eye-catching illustrations.









Industrial beauty in Cultural Heritage Park

3. Rainbow Village

In Taichung, art and culture are not only confined to the city centre. Located in the western suburb of Nantun, Rainbow Village is another artwork that should not be missed. At first sight, you might mistake this area as a playground. From roofs, walls to the front yards, every inch of this village is cloaked in vivid childlike illustrations. It’s like stepping into a child’s world, full of colours and imaginations.

The Story of an Unexpected Artist

The man behind this unusual village is Mr. Huang Yung-Fu, a former soldier of the Revolutionary Army. After Chiang Kai-Shek’s defeat in 1949, he fled to Taiwan with his troops. At that time, numerous of military villages were built across Taiwan to accommodate thousands of soldiers, including Mr. Huang.

As time passed, the villages became run down and urban developers began buying up the land for redevelopment. They offered residents compensation or new housing to relocate. However, Mr. Huang refused this offer. He felt attached to this land as he had spent most of his life there. After his neighbours had moved, Mr. Huang was left alone with eleven abandoned houses.

Mr. Huang Yung-Fu – Creator of the Rainbow Village

Bored with being the only person in the village, Mr. Huang started painting. At first, he painted a bird inside his room. From there, his artwork grew to the living room, the outer wall and to the front yard. When his house was entirely covered in illustrations, he started painting the nearby houses. Under Mr.Huang’s hands, the former military settlement was transformed into a vibrant village.

Soon after, this colourful art project got the attention of students from a nearby university. They were awed by Mr. Huang’s effort and started spreading news about this extraordinary place.

4. Taichung National Theatre

Not every cultural attraction in Taichung looks old or running down. Standing at the heart of the financial district, Taichung National Theatre is an outstanding example of modern architecture in the city. It’s the work of Toyo Ito – a talented architect who is famous for his out-of-the-box thinking.

Similar to the DDP in Seoul, Taichung National Theatre doesn’t have any established shape. It appears like a gigantic cube, with wave-formed glass facades running around the building. Its interior is also characterised by powerful, curving structures, for instance, the walls, the stairways and the rooftop garden. In fact, you can hardly see any straight line or sharp angle in the building.

Taichung National Theatre

Panoramic view of Taichung’s financial district

Toyo Ito wants to build a theatre that people can “feel freedom within it”. By eliminating those linear features, he successfully created a flow of space. He also went a step further and interconnected all the floors, making the whole structure even more spacious. To enhance the feeling of freedom, the Japanese architect bring natural light and air into the building through numerous air holes on the wall. He also let water from outside to flow into the theatre via a stream on the ground floor. By doing these, visitors can still feel the warm of light, the breeze of air and the coolness of water, despite being indoor.

Aside from its main role as as an opera house, Taichung National Theatre serves as a meeting point for home-grown designers and artisans. They gather here to present their creations, ranging from wooden toys, eco-friendly clothes to exotic jewelry.











Practical Information in Taichung

As a major transportation hub, Taichung is easily accessible by High Speed Rail (HSR). From Taipei, it takes less than one hour to reach Taichung. Please note that Taichung HSR Station is outside of the city centre.

Private vehicle is the most convenient way to explore Taichung, as public transportation is still under development. The city doesn’t have a metro system, but it’s covered by an expansive bus network. It’s free of charge when travelling within the city (10 km). However, you need to wipe the Easycard on the card reader when getting on and out of the bus.

Taichung: Một điểm hẹn văn hóa

Khi nhắc đến du lịch Đài Loan, ắt hẳn nhiều người sẽ nghĩ ngay đến Đài Bắc. Có nhiều lí do để Đài Bắc là điểm đến hấp dẫn, từ những công trình kiến trúc kì vĩ, những khu chợ đêm náo nhiệt hay ẩm thực độc đáo. Tuy nhiên, nếu có thời gian bạn nên ghé qua Đài Trung (臺中市) – một điểm đến thú vị dành cho những ai yêu thích văn hóa và nghệ thuật.

Mặc dù chỉ cách Đài Bắc khoảng 160km về phía Tây Nam, Đài Trung chỉ mới được biết đến như một địa điểm du lịch vài năm gần đây. Trước đây, thành phố này được biết đến như một thủ phủ công nghiệp nhẹ, với nhiều cơ sở sản xuất có từ thời kì thuộc địa. Tuy nhiên từ cuối thế kỉ 20, Đài Trung đã phát triển trở thành một trung tâm kinh tế, văn hóa quan trọng. Ngày nay, nó đã trở thành đô thị lớn thứ hai của đảo Đài Loan. Đồng thời, thành phố này cũng đang chứng tỏ mình là một địa điểm du lịch hấp dẫn, với nhiều công trình văn hóa nghệ thuật độc đáo.

1. Phố cổ Đài Trung

Thoạt nhìn, Đài Trung có vẻ là một thành phố công nghiệp đơn điệu. Khắp nơi là nhà máy và những tòa nhà chọc trời. Tuy nhiên, ở trung tâm của nó lại lưu giữ một nét đẹp xưa, với nhiều kiến trúc tồn tại từ thời Nhật. Nhằm mục đích biến Đài Trung thành kinh đô của đảo Đài Loan mà người Nhật đã xây dựng rất nhiều tại đây. Phần lớn các công trình này vẫn giữ được nguyên trạng do được bảo trì thường xuyên. Tiêu biểu như Tòa thị chính Đài trung, nhà ga Đài Trung hay tiệm bánh Miyahara. Ngay cả, quy hoạch đường phố theo dạng bàn cờ cũng không bị thay đổi.







Taichung Municipal Official Building

2. Công viên Văn Hóa và Di Sản Đài Trung

Nằm ở phía Nam của khu phố cổ, Công viên Văn Hóa và Di Sản Đài Trung là một trung tâm triển lãm và trưng bày nghệ thuật. Tiền thân của công viên này là một nhà máy sản xuất bia rượu cũ, được hình thành từ những năm đầu thế kỉ 20. Đến năm 1998, sau khi các nhà máy bị buộc di dời ra khỏi thành phố, nhà máy này cũng đã ngừng hoạt động.

Vào năm 2007, từ một nhà máy bỏ hoang, khu vực này đã trở thành một phòng triển lãm nghệ thuật đầy màu sắc. Phần lớn cấu trúc của nhà máy cũ vẫn được giữ nguyên. Chỉ có phần nội thất được thay đổi, sơn phết lại cho phù hợp với mục đích sử dụng mới. Một vài tác phẩm nghệ thuật sắp đặt cũng được thêm vào, làm tăng tính độc đáo của khu công viên.









Industrial beauty in Cultural Heritage Park

3. Làng Cầu Vồng

Thắng cảnh ở Đài Trung không chỉ giới hạn ở khu vực trung tâm thành phố. Ở vùng ngoại ô Nam Đồn (Nantun), phía Tây thành phố Đài Trung có một ngôi làng rất đặc biệt. Tuy chỉ bao gồm vài ba căn nhà nhỏ, nhưng khi bước vào đây ta có cảm giác như mình đang lạc vào thế giới trẻ thơ, rực rỡ sắc màu. Chính vì thế mà người ta gọi nơi đây là Làng Cầu Vồng.

Câu chuyện về người họa sĩ đặc biệt

Làng Cầu Vồng thực chất là một dự án nghệ thuật của ông Huang Yung-Fu – một người lính về hưu. Sau thất bại vào năm 1949 ở Trung Quốc, ông đã cùng với đoàn quân của Tưởng Giới Thạch chạy đến đảo Đài Loan. Thời bấy giờ, có rất nhiều ngôi làng dành cho binh sĩ được dựng lên và ông Huang đã dành cuộc đời của mình trong một ngôi làng như thế. Theo thời gian, những ngôi làng này dần xuống cấp và những nhà đầu tư bất động sản thu mua lại những khu vực này để xây mới. Ngôi làng của ông Huang cũng không phải ngoại lệ.

Mr. Huang Yung-Fu – Creator of the Rainbow Village

Nhưng ông Huang không dời đi vì nơi này đã quá gắn bó với ông. Sau khi nhận tiền đền bù, hàng xóm của ông dời đi hết, để lại ông một mình với 11 căn nhà cũ. Và ông bắt đầu vẽ để bớt buồn chán. Ông bắt đầu với những hình ảnh động vật ở góc nhà, rồi đến tường nhà, mái nhà và cuối cùng ông đã phủ một lớp áo mới lên toàn bộ căn nhà. Sau một thời gian, sinh viên của một trường đại học gần đó đã biết đến dự án nghệ thuật của ông Huang. Họ đã quyết định giúp ông giữ gìn và phát triển khu làng có một không hai này.

4. Nhà hát Quốc gia Đài Trung

Tất nhiên, không phải mọi thắng cảnh ở Đài Trung đều trong có vẻ cũ kĩ. Nằm trong khu tài chính sấm uất, Nhà hát quốc gia Đài Trung là một công trình kiến trúc nổi bật của thành phố. Nó được thiết kế bởi kiến trúc sư người Nhật Toyo Ito – người không ngại dẹp bỏ những tư duy xưa cũ để tạo nên sự đột phá.

Taichung National Theatre

Panoramic view of Taichung’s financial district

Trong công trình này, Toyo Ito đã dùng sắt thép để tạo ra những “hang động” kì lạ, mà khi vào đó đó ta vẫn có thể cảm nhận được các nhân tố bên ngoài như nắng, gió và nước. Các tầng cũng được kết nối với nhau, khiến cho toàn bộ tòa nhà có cảm giác rộng và thoáng hơn. Ngoài chức năng là một nhà hát, đây còn là nơi để những nhà thiết kế và nghệ nhân Đài Loan gặp gỡ, trao đổi và mua bán những sản phẩm mà họ tạo ra.











Kinh nghiệm du lịch Dài Trung

Đài Trung là một trạm trên chuyến tàu tốc hành (HSR) nối liền Đài Bắc và Cao Hùng. Tàu xuất phát khá thường xuyên và toàn bộ hành trình mất khoảng gần 1 giờ.

Lưu ý, ga HSR ở Đài Trung nằm ngoài trung tâm thành phố. Do đó để vào thành phố, bạn cần phương tiện trung chuyển. Taxi có lẽ là thuận tiện nhất, mất khoảng 250 Đài tệ. Bạn cũng có thể đi tàu, tuy nhiên tàu vào thành phố xuất phát ở ga Xinwuri, cách bến tàu Taichung HSR vài trăm mét.

Không như Đài Bắc, Đài Trung chưa phát triển hệ thống metro. Việc đi lại chủ yếu dựa vào phương tiện cá nhân hoặc bus. Bus ở Đài Trung miễn phí nếu đi trong khu vực thành phố (10km). Tuy nhiên bạn vẫn phải quẹt thẻ Easycard khi lên và xuống xe.

