The Mark of Empires in Delhi

Surrounding Qutb Minar is an ensemble of funerary structures built by subsequent rulers, notably the Quwwat ul-Islam Mosque (or Qutb Mosque), the tomb of Iltutmish, and the magnificent arches of Alai Darwaza. All are profusely carved with inscriptions, and geometrical and arabesque patterns that are associated with Islamic art.

Curiously, elements with sacred Hindu or Jain motifs are also incorporated into these buildings, such as the cloister pillars of the Quwwat ul-Islam Mosque. It is said that the sultan recuperated these ornated columns from some twenty demolished Brahman temples and transferred them here. In other cases, Jain artisans cleverly engraved their iconography, without letting their Muslim masters realize it.