Understanding The Transient Beauty of Sakura

Pure and elegant, sakura (or cherry blossoms) has long been an unseparated part of Japanese culture. The flowers symbolise the arrival of spring, marking the time for renewals after a winter sleep. Yet this beauty is short-lived. After their peaks around two weeks, the blossoms start to wither, leaving a carpet of pink blush…

Sakura (さくら) is the generic term for hundreds of types of Japanese cherry trees and their blossoms. The flowers usually bloom in April when the weather gets warmer. But in the southern regions, blossoming can begin as early as late March. As warm weather progresses northward, the blooms reach Tokyo and Kyoto areas around early April before moving on to Hokkaido in early May. Depends on the varieties of cherry trees, the flowers boast different colours, ranging from pink-red, pale pink to pure white.









Sakura in Japanese Culture

Like Mount Fuji, sakura holds significant meanings in Japanese culture. The flower’s sublime beauty has mesmerised people from all walks of life for centuries. From citizens, samurais to emperors, they all cherished the spectacular sight of cherry trees in bloom. This Asian flowers also inspired poets and artists who immortalised the blossoms in numerous masterpieces. Though there are many ways in which sakura is interpreted, most of which sing about its transient beauty since the flower is very fragile. A spring rain or even a mild breeze can make the petals scatter.

The brief life of the cherry blossoms reminds us of the ephemeral nature of life, and of our mortality. In one instance, it’s full of life, blink twice and it could all be gone. Life is overwhelmingly beautiful but tragically short. That’s why every moment is precious and we should make the most of whatever time we have.

A fallen sakura floating on water

Some Facts about Cherry Blossoms

Though being called “cherry blossom tree”, sakura doesn’t produce edible fruits. It’s an ornamental tree and belongs to the rose family, rosacea.

600 varieties of sakura can be found worldwide. Alone in Japan, there are more than 200 types.

Despite its popularity, sakura has never been officially recognised as Japan’s national flower. In fact, the country doesn’t have one. Sakura shares the role de facto national flowers with the chrysanthemum as it’s the symbol of the Japanese royal family and government.

Myths related to Sakura

The name sakura is associated with the deity Konohanasakuya-hime (also known as Sakuya-hime), literally translated as the “cherry blossom blooming princess”. She is the symbol of delicate earthly life. Legend said that each spring Sakuya-hime hovers low in the sky, waking the cherry trees up with her delicate breath.

In the past, a fallen cherry blossom represented the sacrifice of a samurai. People believed that these flowers are the souls of the young warriors who lost their lives for the country. Admirable yet so short-lived.

Jiu-roku-zakura (the Cherry tree of the Sixteenth day) is another story highlighting this sacrifice. It tells the relationship between a brave honourable samurai and a cherry tree grew on his lands for over a hundred years. When the tree started dying, the samurai (now became old) decided to transfer his life essence to save the tree on the 16th day of the month. Within one hour of the samurai’s sacrifice ritual, the tree began to blossom and continues to live even today. The cherry tree, therefore, harbours many spiritual meanings in the minds of many Japanese.

Những câu chuyện về Sakura

Được ví như biểu tượng của đất nước Nhật Bản, sakura (hoa anh đào) mang một vẻ đẹp tinh tế và thuần khiết. Nó tượng trưng cho mùa xuân, thời điểm vạn vật bừng tỉnh sau một giấc ngủ đông dài. Tuy nhiên, đằng sau hình ảnh những cánh hoa mỏng nhẹ đó còn ẩn chứa những câu chuyện thú vị, đầy ý nghĩa.

Sakura (さくら) thực chất là một nhánh của họ hồng, rosacea. Loại cây này không cho quả, mà chỉ ra hoa vào khoảng đầu tháng 4 khi tiết trời bắt đầu ấm lên. Hoa anh đào phân tán rộng rãi trên khắp thế giới với khoảng 600 loại. Riêng ở Nhật đã có đến hơn 200 loài hoa anh đào. Tùy vào giống hoa, mà cánh hoa anh đào có thể có màu đỏ hồng, hồng phấn, hoặc thậm chí trắng như tuyết.









Do địa hình của đảo quốc Nhật Bản trải dài từ Bắc xuống Nam, nên những tỉnh ở phía Nam như Okinawa hay Fukuoka sẽ nở hoa trước nhất, có thể là bắt đầu từ cuối tháng 3. Sau đó, khối không khí ấm di chuyển dần lên phía Bắc khiến hoa nở Tokyo và Kyoto vào khoảng đầu tháng 4, trước khi chuyển sang Hokkaido vào khoảng cuối tháng 4 hoặc đầu tháng 5.

Hoa anh đào trong văn hóa Nhật Bản

Cũng như núi Phú Sĩ, hoa anh đào mang một ý nghĩa vô cùng quan trọng trong đời sống văn hóa của người dân đất nước mặt trời mọc. Hình ảnh những tán hoa anh đào nở rộ vào mỗi độ xuân về đã làm xiêu lòng không biết bao nhiêu người. Từ những người dân bình thường cho đến hoàng tộc, tất cả đều “say” trước vẻ đẹp kì ảo của sakura. Người ta nói rằng hoa anh đào đẹp đến vậy là do công chúa Konohanasakuya-hime (hay Sakuya-hime) – nữ thần của sự tinh tế. Nàng đã thổi sức sống vào cho những nụ hoa anh đào khi chúng vừa thức giấc sau giấc ngủ đông.

Vẻ đẹp của sakura cũng đi vào thơ ca nghệ thuật. Không ít thi sĩ, họa sĩ tài ba đã bất tử hóa hình ảnh những cánh hoa anh đào trong các tác phẩm của mình. Đa phần họ đều ca ngợi vẻ đẹp thoáng qua của hoa anh đào. Mặc dù rất đẹp, nhưng sakura rất mỏng manh, yếu ớt. Chỉ một trận mưa hoặc một cơn gió mạnh cũng đã đủ làm cho những cánh hoa rơi lả tả.

Sau khi nở khoảng hai tuần, những bông hoa anh đào cũng sẽ rụng hết, dành chỗ cho những chồi lá non. Điều này làm ta gợi nhớ về bản chất luôn luôn thay đổi của cuộc sống. Có thể trong giây phút này, mọi thứ tươi đẹp, tràn đầy sức sống. Nhưng chỉ trong chớp mắt, tất cả có thể tan biến, trở về hư vô. Do đó, mỗi giây phút trên cõi đời này đều rất đáng quý.

Sakura và tinh thần võ sỹ đạo

Sakura cũng gắn liền với tinh thần võ sỹ đạo. Người Nhật xưa tin rằng mỗi bông hoa anh đào là đại diện cho một chiến binh hy sinh vì một mục đích cao cả. Tiêu biểu như trong câu chuyện Jiu-roku-zakura (Hoa anh đào ngày 16). Câu chuyện kể về mối lương duyên giữa một samurai và một cây hoa anh đào trăm năm tuổi. Khi cái cây bắt đầu úa tàn, vị samurai (lúc bấy giờ đã già) đã quyết định hi sinh sự sống của mình để cứu cái cây. Chỉ một giờ sau lễ hiến tế diễn ra vào ngày 16 của tháng, cây hoa anh đào đã hồi sinh và còn sống mãi cho đến tận ngày nay.

