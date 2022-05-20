Munich and Bavarian Kings’ Heritage

Positioned on the bank of the Isar River, north of the Bavarian Alps, Munich was first founded by the Benedictine monks. Its name is derived from the Old German term Munichen, meaning “by the monk”. That’s why a monk can be seen on the city’s coat of arms.

In the 12th century, Munich was handed to the House of Wittelsbach, which governed the city and the whole of Bavaria until the German Revolution in 1918. During this period, dukes, electors, and later, Bavarian kings spent a large fortune to refurbish their capital, making it one of Germany’s most sophisticated and refined cities.

Most of the royal heritage sites cluster around the Altstadt, Munich’s historic center, with the exception of the Nymphenburg Palace located in the city’s western part and the symbolic Neuschwanstein Castle, 120 kilometers south-west of Munich.