Zurich: A Closer Look

Stretching on both sides of the Limmat River, Zurich Old Town was established as early as the year 80 BC. It was built around a small natural hill which today has become Lindenhof – a park with a beautiful view of the city. Here, clean cobblestone streets hug hilly terrain, and guild houses from the Renaissance period embrace charming squares. Dotted around the area are medieval churches, with spires reaching heavenward and overlooking the Limmat River. Most notable are the Grossmünster, Fraumünster, and the Church of Saint Peter which boasts Europe’s largest clockfaces, measuring 8.7m in diameter.