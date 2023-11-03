San Marino: A Journey to the Mountain Haven

Entirely surrounded by Italy, San Marino is the world’s third-smallest country. With a land area of only 62 km2, it is barely larger than the Vatican and Monaco. Despite its humble size, San Marino has proudly claimed itself as the longest-standing sovereign state.

Legend says that the country was founded in 310 by Saint Marinus, a stonemason who escaped Christian persecution from nearby Rimini. He quickly fled to Monte Titano where he built a small church and started a hermit life. Over the years, the site grew into a monastic settlement as more refugees traveled there. It later became a city and eventually the state of San Marino.