Azerai Can Tho: An Islet of Tranquility

Reachable only by boat, Azerai Can Tho is a one-of-a-kind retreat in Vietnam. It spreads over a trees-fringed islet on the Mekong River where seclusion, comfort, and natural beauty abound.

Opening in 2018, Azerai Can Tho is the first resort in Vietnam from Adrian Zecha’s affordable-luxe brand. The Indonesian hospitality magnate – who also founded the renowned Aman – wants to create properties that transform a traveler’s sense of place. In other words, Azerai guests can expect to be fully immersed in the local culture and surrounding landscape. Therefore, it’s no surprise to see why Azerai Can Tho is deliberately positioned by the river – the life source of the Mekong Delta. To be more specific, the resort nestles on a leafy islet that is removed from the bustling city. And the only way to get there is by boat. The boat runs along the main waterway before bending into a mangrove-flanked creek. There, the peaceful haven starts to reveal itself.

Boat to Azerai Can Tho

Sunset on the pier

The Architecture

From the moment I set foot on the islet, I fell in love with Azerai’s simple elegance. Here, the liberal use of natural wood is skillfully combined with open spaces. It also chimes perfectly with the picturesque river landscape dotted with vine-dripping banyan trees. Yet traditional elements and local materials such as rattan are also integrated, giving Azerai Can Tho a distinctive touch. Scattering over the premises are approximately 60 accommodations, each set in a two-room villa facing either the river, pond, or verdant garden. They revolved around the main pool and restaurant where tables spill out onto a wooden deck over a lotus-flecked pond. Hidden beneath the canopy of the mature bayan trees are the spa and yoga studio – perfect places to relax and unwind.

The lobby of Azerai Can Tho

Banyan trees on the islet

The Room

As expected from Azerai, my room’s overall aesthetic is clean and linear. It has a light and neutral tone, with warm white walls and auburn wood furniture. The room includes a combined bed and sitting area, as well as a spacious bathroom featuring twin vanities, a rainshower, and a host of other amenities. A floor-to-ceiling glass door opens out onto a generously sized veranda overlooking the lush garden. On the other hand, decorations are restrained to a minimum, focusing instead on maximizing space and encouraging relaxation. The only ornaments are the conical-shaped headlamps and the headwall made of rattan. Like elsewhere in the resort, the use of local materials and traditional design is embraced.

Bedroom with headwall made of rattan

The veranda with a verdant view

On the Door Step

Azerai Can Tho is directly located on the Hau River – a major tributary of the mighty Mekong. Thus, guests can enjoy the view of the great river as well as the life on the water.

Despite its secluded location, the retreat is a mere five-minute boat transfer away from the center of Can Tho where magnificent temples, gilded pagodas, and lively markets await.

View of the Mekong River

