Crete: The Cradle of Minoan Culture

Crete in my mind is a fascinating island full of mythologies. It is said that Zeus, the Immortal King of Heaven and Earth, was born there, in a sacred cave full of bees. The rugged yet beautiful landscape was also the final destination of Europa, a princess of Phoenicia, who crossed the ocean on the back of a white bull that is Zeus in disguise. And there was Talos, a monstrous android that would sack any ship that drew near the island by hurling rocks at it. Even Homer mentioned Crete in the Odyssey as a fertile, hospitable stopover before the siege of Troy.

Nevertheless, the most popular myth to come out of Greece’s largest island is the legend of King Minos, and a fearsome monster called Minotaur. Mythology holds that the king built an elaborate labyrinth that no one could escape under his royal palace. Roaming in there was a man-eating creature with a massive human body and the head of a bull. Its skin was as tough as metal and had a dull yellow color like brass. Eventually, Minotaur was slain by Theseus who later became the King of Athens. The hero also managed to escape the labyrinth with a ball of thread provided by Ariadne, Minos’s daughter.

Minotaur and the Labyrinth might be fictitious, but there is undoubtedly a great civilization that existed on this island long before Athens or Rome was even founded. It’s named Minoan after its legendary ruler and flourished from around 3000 to 1100 B.C. Though their heydays are gone, traces of the Minoan culture can be admired today at the monumental palace of Knossos and within Crete’s impressive archeological museums.