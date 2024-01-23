Cortina D’Ampezzo: Pearl of the Dolomites

With gabled roofs and wide eaves, Hotel de Len can easily be mistaken for an ordinary Swiss chalet from the outside. But its unique facade featuring vertical wooden slates is the perfect overture to what is inside: minimalism meets Alpine traditions. Wood and stone, which have always been the dominant construction materials in this area, are sensibly blended with sustainable and modern elements. Much of them are unpainted or unvarnished, allowing me to experience the refreshing scent of the forest.

The Alpine heritage is also reflected through the simple yet delicious food, which largely uses fresh ingredients from the vicinity. Think of butter from nearby dairy farms or fruit jam from neighboring orchards. Even fish or main courses are rich in local flavors. Nevertheless, the dishes still feel Italian as the chef infuses them with his trademarks.