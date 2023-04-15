Ranthambore: In Audience with the Bengal tigers

The national park after the monsoon season was brimming with life. We first drove along the shore of Rajbagh Lake – the perfect spot for bird watchers, before going deeper into the dry forest. Antelopes, wild boars, and samba deer appeared in front of our eyes. They barely cared about our appearance and kept grazing on the grass or leaves. Our gypsy then climbed to the hills, passing by raw bushland. From there, greenery stretched as far as my eyes could see. I noticed various shades of green, from the dark green of dhok trees to the bright yellow-green of vetiver grass. With Soulin’s help, I could also spot a falcon soaring over the sky and a couple of owls sleeping in the tree trunks.

As we drove around, we kept our ears tuned for the monkey alarm or the sambar deer barking as a warning of an approaching tiger. The preys are well organized in communicating the predator’s arrival. Yet despite some warning sounds, no tigers were in the sight. I expected this as we visited the park in October, and there was ample vegetation for them to hide in. Food and water were also everywhere so the chance to spot one was slim. After about 90 minutes, a tiger was reportedly detected near Rajbagh Lake. We rushed there but still saw nothing. We circled the lake and I had the chance to observe the atmospheric Rajbagh Palace that seems floating over the water. Once a Mahara’s hunting lodge, it is now embraced by nature.

Suddenly, Soulin shouted out: “It’s over there! Under the tree right at the water’s edge”. We all followed his gaze across the lake. There, in the shadow of a dhok tree lay a majestic Bengal tiger. It seemed extremely relaxing with the eyes half-closed. The tiger was about a few hundred meters away, thus my naturalist could not identify whether it was a male or female. Though I didn’t have a close-up photo of the tiger, seeing them fit and chilling like this was more than enough.