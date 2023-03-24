Halong: Bay of the Descending Dragon

Boasting an ethereal beauty, Halong Bay is one of the most popular sites in Vietnam. Its name is recognized globally, and millions of people came here to behold this natural wonder. However, not every visitor knows the meaning of that name. In the old Vietnamese language, “Ha Long” means “descending dragon” and it originates from a legend in this ancient land. The legend says that during the old time when the country was newly formed, the Jade Emperor sent the Mother Dragon and her children descending on earth to protect the ancient Vietnamese from the northern invaders.