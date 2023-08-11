Ravenna: Enchanted by the Beauty of Mosaics

Right next to Ravenna Cathedral is the city’s oldest structure, the Neonian Baptistery. It was erected at the end of the 4th century as part of the basilica. But by the mid-5th century, Bishop Neonis of the Western Roman Empire decided to refurbish the roof and add mosaic decorations; hence the name. The scene of the Baptism, where Saint John pours water over Jesus standing waist-high in the Jordan River, is the central feature of this monument. It is encircled by twelve solemn apostles whose elegant movement put me in awe.