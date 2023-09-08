Istanbul and Legacies of the Byzantine Empire

Constantinople was founded in 330 by Constantine, the first Roman emperor to convert to Christianity. He wanted to build a splendid new capital to replace Rome which by the time was too far from the Danube and Euphrates frontiers. A Greek trading port called Byzantium on the banks of the Bosphorus Strait was chosen to be the site for this monumental project. Within six years, an extensive building campaign was carried out, completely transforming the cityscape.

After Ravenna – the seat of the Western Roman Empire government – fell into the hands of barbarians in 476, Constantinople became the sole capital of the Roman Empire. The city accepted scores of refugees from the western territories and was the pinnacle of civilization during Europe’s Dark Age. Constantinople enjoyed steady growth for several centuries despite some setbacks until European Crusaders breached its defensive walls in the 1200s. The city was ravaged, with nearly all its physical riches spirited away to Europe. While the Byzantines eventually regained control of the town, its glory faded forever. In 1453, Sultan Mehmed II of the Ottoman Empire dealt the final blow. The city fell after a 53-day siege, marking the end of Constantinople as the capital of the once-powerful Roman Empire.