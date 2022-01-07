Schwerin Castle: A Lakeside Fairy Tale

Seemingly floating over the water, Schwerin Castle in northern Germany looks like the creation of a powerful magician. With turrets, wings, and golden domes gleaming under the sun, it can surely enchant any visitor.
Settled on an island in the main lake of Schwerin – the capital city of the federated state Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania – Schweriner Schloss (Schwerin Castle) is one of Germany’s most profound. The castle has a “storybook appearance”, featuring turrets, golden domes, and a stunningly beautiful garden. And unlike many of its peers, which are grand and impressive, this castle looks rather romantic.
The Castle
Built between 1845 and 1857, Schwerin Castle is considered an outstanding work of romantic historicism in all of Europe. The castle incorporates multiple renowned architectural styles at the time, including Gothic, Slavic, Hanseatic, and even French Renaissance. Inspired by Chambord, the architects intentionally used these elements to accentuate the king-like status of the castle’s owner.
In centuries past, this intimate fortress served as the residence of the Grand Duke of Mecklenburg. But during the 20th century, its role switched back and forth between a Landtag (the seat of the state parliament) and a museum. Today, the castle houses parliamentarians from the federated state, as well as a museum illustrating its history.
Schwerin Castle and the Gardens
Parts of the castle’s attractiveness lies in the surrounding lake and gardens. The beauty of the Neo-Renaissance formal garden landscape can be described in one word “magic”. It cleverly combined statues, flowers, trees, and water, giving the whole area a fairytale impression.
Yet what makes Schwerin Castle extraordinary is the visual connections. Unlike the garden of Sanssouci Palace which has multiple focal points, all the paths and axes in Schwerin’s gardens lead to the castle. It is the pièce de résistance of the entire scenery. Especially, when looking from across the lake, the castle seems like floating over the lake surface.
Tips for visiting Schwerin Castle
- Schwerin is an ideal day trip destination from Hamburg. It’s located just 70km from the port city and easily accessible by regional trains. The trip takes approximately 45 minutes.
- Admission fee to the palace is 8.5€, including photography permission.
14 thoughts on “Schwerin Castle: A Lakeside Fairy Tale”
Very beautiful and picturesque indeed!
Have not been to that part of Germany though
Then you should include this part on your next Europe trip 😉 I think Northern Germany is underrated because it doesn’t match the typical image of Germany. There is neither Oktoberfest nor the Alps. Personally, I think it looks more like the Netherlands or Denmark 🙂 But it’s still worth visiting though.
Oh yes that is probably true. No one thinks about Hamburg or Bremen or cities of the north, least of all in the north eastern end!
Oh my! What a stupendous castle this is! I love the eclectic architectural styles applied to this magnificent building, and in the golden hours, this surely shines. Since this castle is now used as the regional parliament of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, I wonder if it’s similar with Austria’s parliament building in Vienna in the sense that visitors can visit some parts of the compound during certain times of a year.
Thanks for your compliments, Bama! As far as I can remember visitors are not allowed wandering freely inside the palace. There is a designated route which runs through the most beautiful chambers. However, you can stay in a room as long as you like. I especially like the throne room, but it was difficult to make a human-free photo 🙂
Okay now I rue not choosing Schwerin all those years ago when I was in Hamburg and dithering between Schwerin and Schleswig! Schwerin is so pretty. The palace certainly makes it worth it.
Such a pity! For a romantic person like you, I think you would love this palace (and garden). Now you have a reason to go back there 😉 Perhaps a weekend trip. If I remember correctly, there are countless of flights from the UK to Hamburg each day.
Now how I wish that were true, but we shifted last year across the pond. Those frequent weekend trips are now a distant dream. But hopes are always up for the future 🙂
How magnificient, marvelous, wondrous, awesome!
Many thanks! 🙂
Wow!! that is a very beautiful Palace!
It surely is! 🙂
What an absolutely stunning place! Magical is the perfect word for it. Gorgeous photos as usual.
Alison