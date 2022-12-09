Agra: Beyond the Taj Mahal

Unlike what many people assume, the Taj Mahal is not a stand-alone attraction. Its perfect design didn’t come out of the blue. Instead, it was the cumulation of several architectural achievements running throughout the Mughal period; many of which were located in and around Agra. Despite today’s dusty and chaotic appearance, the city was the crown jewel of early emperors. Babur, the founder of the Mughal dynasty, acquired it from Delhi Sultan after the first Battle of Panipat in 1526. He built the oldest Mughal garden in India which was named Aram Bagh, or “Garden of Relaxation”.

The golden age of Agra actually began with Akbar – Babur’s grandson and the third Mughal emperor. He created a city on the right bank of the Yamuna River and connected it to various parts of the vast kingdom. As the result, Agra flourished into a center of commerce, with huge amounts of trade happening through its bazaars. It also became a political center, as well as a hub of learning, arts, and religion. The city continued to see some building activities under the reign of Akbar’s son, Jahangir, even though this emperor loved Lahore and Kashmir more than Agra.