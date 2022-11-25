Taj Mahal: An Architectural Perfection

It is no surprise that the Taj Mahal is widely regarded as the zenith of Mughal architecture. The entire complex is laid out in perfectly symmetric order, with all main features being built in pairs and arranged along a central path. This path runs through the central gate, the geometric garden, and lastly to the empress’s tomb. The symmetric design symbolizes not only balance and harmony but also the authority of the ruling class. The Taj Mahal is also known for its excellence in composition, featuring a floor plan with multiple interconnected octagonal chambers. Yet the most prominent feature must be the massive onion dome atop the central chamber. It has a lotus design and is crowned with a gilded finial bearing the marks of both Persian and Hindustani culture.

Voids and solids are cleverly combined in the Taj Mahal. So do concaves and convexes, as seen in many domes and arches. Four lofty minarets further add dimension and spatial reference to the mausoleum, making the Taj Mahal look even more impressive. Additionally, the towers are angled outward, allowing them to collapse away from the mausoleum in the event of a natural disaster. The only break in this flawless masterpiece is the cenotaph of Shah Jahan. It sits just to one side of Mumtaz Mahal’s in the central domed chamber. Despite their splendid appearance, they are illusory tombs. The actual graves of the royal couple reportedly lay in an underground vault that has been sealed off to the public since the time of construction.