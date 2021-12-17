Amsterdam: A Winter Break in the Dutch Capital

Around 1200, Amsterdam was founded as a small fishing village on the Amstel River. Its name derives from Aemstelredamme, which means the dam across the Amstel River. The town soon grew into a center of maritime trade, largely thanks to progressive ideas and the absence of heavy taxes bestowed by the Spanish rulers.

By the 17th century, Amsterdam was the central stage of the Dutch Golden Age. It was Europe’s busiest port where ships sailed to every continent, forming the basis of the present-day trading network. With trade came wealth, and with wealth, art flourished. Historians have suggested that about three million paintings were produced during this time of extraordinary affluence. It encourages new ideas and significantly raises the standard of artworks. Architecture also blossomed, with magnificent canal houses sprung up from the water as Venice had done centuries earlier.