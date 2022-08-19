East Bali: The Part Less Traveled

Just a few kilometers inland from the beach town of Candidasa is Tenganan village – home of the first Balinese. Known as the Bali Aga, these people have retained a pre-Hindu culture that differs substantially from the Balinese residing in the lowlands. They live in a relatively closed community and adhere strictly to ancestor worship and cosmology. The Bali Aga in Tenganan speaks a distinctive dialect of the Balinese language. It dates back thousands of years and varies from other Bali Aga villages.

In terms of architecture, Tenganan is highly different from the standard Balinese design. The whole village is laid out in the form of a mandala, with four entries and the ceremonial halls at the center. The village is also known for its refined craftsmanship, such as basketwork or the tri-colored fabric called geringsing. This sophisticated textile is created by the double ikat method which is exceptionally delicate and time-consuming. In fact, Tenganan is the only place in Indonesia that produces these works of art.