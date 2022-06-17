Groningen: An Unexpected Discovery

Groningen has a rich history dating back to more than 950 years ago. It started as a fishing settlement at the junction of two canals: Hoornsediep and Winschoterdiep. When the trade flourished in the 13th century, these waterways became Gronignen’s source of wealth. The city then joined the Hanseatic League and gradually grew into a regional power, having an influence on all the surrounding lands, as well as the entire Friesland by the late Middle Ages. The marks of this Golden Age are still visible in the city’s historic core.