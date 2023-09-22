Oberoi Vanyavilas: Glamping in the Land of Tigers

Through charming flower beds and leafy pathways, Virender, the receptionist, ushered me to my home for two nights, with the promise of an unforgettable glamping experience. He showed me to the resort’s organic garden and some species of birds and foliage on the property. As we arrived at my secluded tent, an elaborate carpet of marigolds and bougainvillea was laid out at the entrance. It was indeed a memorable welcome.

A place for rejuvenation in the wilderness, the tent at Oberoi Vayavilas is designed to combine opulence with nature. It takes a page from the canopied shelter made for the royals during their caravans from a bygone era, with kitted-out white cotton canvas and a traditional interior in rosewood and teak. Every detail evokes a glorious past but with the added luxury of modern amenities. Each spacious tent has an en-suite bathroom featuring a claw-footed bathtub and walk-in stone shower. A glass floor-to-ceiling door opens onto the verandah overlooking the private walled garden and the surrounding canopy.