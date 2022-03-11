The Hague: Netherlands’ Royal and Political Heart

Admittedly, the first time I heard about the Peace Palace was in 2016 when the Philipines won a landmark ruling about the South China Sea. The name “The Hague” and images of this building flooded the Vietnamese media, and since then I had been eager to have a look at this temple of international law and justice.

Opened in the early 20th century, the palace itself resembles a classical Neo-Renaissance residence in Northern Europe, with a red-brick exterior, a black-tiled roof, turrets, and a spacious terrace. Two clock towers, one big and one small are prominently placed on either side of the building. They mark the palace’s most important spaces – the courtrooms.

A vast and leafy garden embraces the palace, shielding it from the bustling city life. The architect deliberately selected trees and shrubs with small leaves, so that as much light as possible can pour into this peaceful oasis. Today, the Peace Palace is home to three high-profile judicial institutions: the Permanent Court of Arbitration, the International Court of Justice, and The Hague Academy of International Law.