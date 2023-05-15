Yen Tu: Ascending the Holy Mountain

The challenging part started as soon as I stepped out of the second cable car: a winding path consisting of hundreds of uneven stone steps. It’s flanked on either side by bushes, low trees, and sometimes bamboo groves. I still remember my conversation with an elderly lady who was walking down. She was slender and fast for her age. I asked her how early did she start. She proudly claimed: “This 80-year-old grandma started at 04:00 and I walked all the way”. I couldn’t find any word but to admire her. She threw me a toothless smile and continued on her descent. Her cheerful spirit was indeed impressive and it inspired me to complete the hike on that day.