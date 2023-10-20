Vietnamese Cuisine: Savory Pastries

When it comes to Vietnamese street food, few dishes are as iconic as bánh mì. It is the quintessential snack that the locals crave because of its richness in flavors, handiness, and affordability. Bánh mì is basically a sandwich, but instead of two pieces of white bread, there is a French baguette with a golden crisp crust and soft, airy texture.

The baguette is split lengthwise and packed with various savory ingredients. Virtually, it can be filled with anything, from fried fish cakes, and meatballs with ketchup, to roasted pork. But a traditional bánh mì should include pickled carrots, pickled daikon, coriander, chili flakes, Vietnamese ham, egg mayonnaise, and most importantly pâté. Made out of pork liver, this ingredient is the chef’s signature and makes the soul of this dish.