The Soul of Old Hanoi

Less than two kilometers south of Thang Long Citadel is the Temple of Literature – Vietnam’s oldest university. It was first built in 1070 by King Ly Thanh Tong to pay homage to Confucius and the sages who the princes came to study. Six years later, an imperial academy was established within the temple compound to educate members of the elite.

Under the reign of subsequent dynasties, the Temple of Literature continued to be the country’s largest and highest education center. Yet university admission became significantly more egalitarian. Any gifted student, regardless of social status, could come to Hanoi to study Confucius’s philosophy, literature, and poetry. By 1484, stone stelae were erected by King Le Thanh Tong to honor the greatest and brightest scholars. 82 remain standing till these days, mostly atop elaborate turtle statues.